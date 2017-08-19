Local faith leaders unite against Charlottesville violence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A group on Cameron University's campus is urging people of faith to stand against the hate groups and violence in Charlottesville.



The Martin Luther King Junior Committee of Cameron Campus Ministry is made up of individuals of various denominations of Christian faith in Comanche County.



Saturday, they met for one of their monthly meetings to release a statement, asking the community to support their effort in building a strong community and learning about other cultures and history to create unity.



The Committee's Chairman Rev. Dr. Willie Smith said following in the footsteps of Dr. King means they cannot be silent during this time.

"We see the importance of unity in our nation and we feel it is really healthy for our community,” said Smith. “And as the voice of the church we want to show our position and our stance against hate groups and anything that will cause division within our community and our nation."



Dr. Smith said their statement does not reflect affiliations of individuals in the group or Cameron University.

