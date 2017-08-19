Lawton boy with terminal cancer keeps checking off bucket list

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, McKenzie's Old Fashion Burger Garage held a fundraiser for Justin Rodriguez with some of his dream cars.



The event was called "Bumble Bee for Justin" featuring bumble bee-like Camaros from the movie Transformers just for Justin.



Justin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and is checking off his bucket list.



Over 200 people participated in the festivities with Justin and even rocked "Kill Bill" and "Hope for Justin" t-shirts.



Justin had one message for everyone who came out Saturday.

"I just want to help all of the cancer kids out there and hash tag kill bill,” said Justin.



Justin said he is amazed by everything the community has done and thankful for the support in checking off his bucket list.

