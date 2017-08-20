Local soccer standouts selected for FC Barcelona soccer camp

In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.
NASA and PBS are marking 40 years since the back-to-back launches of the Voyager spacecraft.
NASA and PBS are marking 40 years since the back-to-back launches of the Voyager spacecraft.
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.
Baxter, a three-year veteran of the department, died later in a hospital and Howard, a 10-year veteran, was in serious condition.