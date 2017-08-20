Local soccer standouts selected for FC Barcelona soccer camp

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -It's the chance of a lifetime...Two Lawton Soccer players have been chosen to participate in an international camp in Spain with some of the top players in the world.



At only 10 and 11 years old, Marques Smith and Pasqual Arredondo get to play with Futbol Club Barcelona. They were selected after attending FC Barcelona sponsored camps across the country this year to attend the 10 day training camp in Spain. Only 10 percent of the hundreds that tried out made the cut.

With every kick, Marques Smith and Pasqual Arredondo do it with heart and passion for the game and their team.



"We play as a team," said Arredondo. "Just winning and scoring goals so we can celebrate and have fun."



They're also pretty good. Both Smith and Arredondo have been recruited to represent Oklahoma and their club team, ECL United at an FC Barcelona camp. There they will train for 10 days with coaching staff of the professional club and meet some players, such as Lionel Messi, the forward for Barcelona and arguably the best soccer player the world has ever known.



The boys still can't believe they'll get this experience.



"I was really excited," said Smith.

"I was surprised because my mom always pretends stuff, so she told me and then my dad called me and I believed it," said Arredondo. " It was good. It was fun."



Daniel Myers has been coaching both of the boys for a few years now. He was also thrilled when he found out the news and says it's no question they deserve being selected to play with FC Barcelona after all of the hard work and dedication they put into the game and his team.



"Super excited," said Myers. "Our whole program is based around development and having fun. This is an opportunity to do both of those things. Two great kids that work super hard. They deserve this opportunity."



Arredondo hopes to bring everything they learn from the trainings in Spain back home to share with their team.



"I'll try to teach my teammates," said Arredondo. "Me and Marques will to teach my team something's too from what we learned from there."

Now, both of the boys parents will go with them on this trip, but it's not cheap. The family is asking for your help to pay for flight tickets to be able to attend and support them on this once and a life time experience. If you would like to help, You can find the Go Fund Me pages on ECL United's Facebook page.

Smith and Arredondo leave for Spain on October the 20th and will return on the 31st.

