Cameron instructor offers tips for watching solar eclipse

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is honoring the solar eclipse Monday with a viewing event that you can take part in.



From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. instructors will offer solar glasses and a telescope for people to see the partial eclipse.



"At 11:37 a.m. our time the moon is going to start going across the sun and that will create a shadow on earth,” said Mark Polson, Cameron University instructor.



Polson said the anticipated solar eclipse will only actually be a partial eclipse here in Oklahoma.



The "shadow" will happen for three minutes around 1:15 p.m. when the moon will cross the sun 80 percent.



And around 2:15 p.m. the moon will leave the sun.



He said during the time of the eclipse it will not be strange to see animals affected.



"So, like chickens might go back into their coop and go to sleep, cows will go back to their barn,” said Polson.



He said a partial eclipse can happen every couple years in different parts of United States.



The last time we had a total solar eclipse in U.S. was 99 years ago and the next will be 2024.



During a total eclipse, it will look completely like night time.



However, the partial eclipse on Monday will not be that way.



"It will be slightly not as bright as usual,” said Polson. “It's really like a cloudy sky unless you actually looked through it in sunglasses."



Polson said to have fun watching the eclipse tomorrow you want to practice safety first.

Watch with solar glasses on or through a telescope with a solar filter.



He gives advice to those smart phone goers who want to take a photo of the cool sight.



"If you wanted to take a picture with your camera,” said Polson. “You want to put your solar filter sunglasses in front of the camera lens. So, that way it won't burn out the sensor of your camera."



It is okay to look at the photo on your phone while you are taking it with the solar filter sunglasses, but make sure you are not looking at the sun directly



He sends a warning to those who think you do not need protection.



"Do not look at the sun with your eye because it will burn the back of your retina and you will have kind of a blurry spot and your vision won't be very good for the rest of your life,” said Polson. “It's a very bad idea to look directly at the sun."

Polson will also send his research from the eclipse to NASA for review.



And during the viewing for tomorrow, Cameron students will be given priority, but all are welcome to join in on the fun.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.