Two units damaged in Lawton apartment fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a Lawton apartment complex Monday morning.

According to Lawton Fire officials, two units were damaged at Crosby Park apartments on Cache Road near 53rd Street just before 4 a.m.

Authorities said one person in a wheelchair was rescued from the scene, and thankfully there were no injuries.

