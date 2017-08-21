Two units damaged in Lawton apartment fire

American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
