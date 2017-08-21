Mastermind of lottery fraud faces 25-year prison sentence

Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
