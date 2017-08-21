Mastermind of lottery fraud faces 25-year prison sentence

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A former lottery computer programmer who's pleaded guilty in Iowa to running a criminal scheme that allowed him to collect $2 million in lottery winnings in four states is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

A state prosecutor is seeking a 25-year prison term for former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Rob Sand says in court documents that Tipton's "depth of deceit is dumbfounding." He says justice requires a lengthy prison sentence.

Tipton pleaded guilty in June and admitted writing code that allowed him to predict winners. His attorney is seeking a much lighter sentence of two to three years.

Sand says Tipton has detailed for authorities how he manipulated lottery computers to win lottery games in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.