Most American Indian tribes opt out of federal death penalty - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Most American Indian tribes opt out of federal death penalty

Source RNN Source RNN

By FELICIA FONSECA and RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - American Indian tribes for decades have been able to opt into the death penalty for certain federal crimes on tribal land. Nearly all reject it.

Tribes and legal experts say the decision goes back to culture and tradition, past treatment of American Indians and fairness in the justice system.

For those on the Navajo Nation, the sexual assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl near Shiprock, New Mexico, has reignited the issue. Ashlynne Mike's mother has been urging the tribe to opt in to the death penalty, particularly for crimes that involve children.

But the Southwestern tribe has long objected to putting people to death. The culture teaches that all life is precious.

One federally recognized tribe, the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has opted in.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Parents killed when family tumbles from cliff in New York

    Parents killed when family tumbles from cliff in New York

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-08-21 13:21:40 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:37:15 GMT

    A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.

    A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.

  • Judge shot, wounded near Ohio courthouse; gunman killed

    Judge shot, wounded near Ohio courthouse; gunman killed

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-08-21 14:11:25 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:37:01 GMT

    Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

    Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.

  • Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

    Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

    Friday, August 18 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-08-18 21:23:13 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:36:07 GMT

    If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

    If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

    •   
Powered by Frankly