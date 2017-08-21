Demolition of old Southwestern Hospital begins Aug 21st - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Demolition of old Southwestern Hospital begins Aug 21st

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This morning demolition is set to begin on the old Southwestern Hospital building in Lawton, on Fourth Street and Lee Blvd.

The demolition began at 8:00 this morning and is expected to take more than a week to complete.

The building hasn't been used for about 30 years, and in 2014, it was officially declared dilapidated by the City of Lawton.

The city says it will take the rubble from the old hospital and use it to elevate flood plains.

