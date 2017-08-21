Foster Care and Adoptive Association of OK hosts event in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Foster Care and Adoptive Association of Oklahoma is hosting events across the state this week, including one in Lawton this morning. It will be at the First Baptist Church on Southwest B Avenue, from 8:00 this morning until 4:00 this afternoon.

The event will be aimed at providing information for current foster and adoptive families, as well as those looking to foster or adopt.

On Saturday, they'll wrap up in Oklahoma City with a Foster Rally that will include food trucks, family fun activities, and other vendors.

