Lawton OK Dept of Public Safety office reopens following renovations

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety office in Lawton will open back for drivers licenses this morning.

It was closed all last week so renovations could be done inside the building. The state updated some old equipment and added new work space.

The DMV in Wichita Falls also closed early last week. That establishment re-opened late last week.

