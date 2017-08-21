Neighbors speak out about woman lost in I-44 ambulance crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- This morning we're hearing from the friend of a Blanchard woman who died in an ambulance crash last week.

Kim Penwell lived across the street from Carolyn Koch. When Koch wasn't feeling well after mowing, Penwell took her neighbor to the emergency room. She said that when doctors wanted to transfer her to St. Anthony's Hospital, Penwell offered to take her.

"She kept telling me go home, go home. She said 'I'll be fine…’ Whenever you get into an ambulance you expect everything to be safe and for you to arrive safe, it blew my mind that something like that happened… It just doesn't seem like she's gone. I keep expecting her to come over to the house; you know she would come over on weekends and talk to me,” said Penwell.

According to investigators, the ambulance veered off Interstate 44, rolled and broke apart. Koch died at the scene.

Two paramedics inside the ambulance are still recovering. The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

