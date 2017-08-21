Discover Oklahoma- Gage Artesian Beach

A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
School may be back in session, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go swimming to escape the August heat. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out about a place that’s been a favorite swimming destination for several years. Just off Highway 15 in northwest Oklahoma, tucked in the plains near gage and nestled under the bright Oklahoma sun….a natural gem that draws young and old.
This morning we're hearing from the friend of a Blanchard woman who died in an ambulance crash last week. Kim Penwell lived across the street from Carolyn Koch. When Koch wasn't feeling well after mowing, Penwell took her neighbor to the emergency room. She said that when doctors wanted to transfer her to St. Anthony's Hospital, Penwell offered to take her. "She kept telling me go home, go home.
