Woman drowns while swimming in eastern Oklahoma pond

Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.