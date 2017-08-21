Woman drowns while swimming in eastern Oklahoma pond

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman has drowned while swimming in an eastern Oklahoma pond.

The OHP says 31-year-old Chelsee Cato of Gore drowned Sunday.

A police report says Cato was swimming in a pond about four miles south of Webbers Falls when she disappeared under water about 1:30 p.m.

The report says her body was recovered from about seven feet of water shortly after 4 p.m.

