Kourtney Smith takes home the Texoma Idol title

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We had a great turnout at Texoma Idol this weekend.

Kourtney Smith ended up taking home the title. She was named the first ever Texoma Idol received a trophy and a silver ticket to guarantee her an audition with an American Idol producer.

Smith was one of about 50 people who showed up to audition.

We had phenomenal judges: Jeri Anderson, Lauren Nelson, and Greg Hoffner. They had quite the job because there were some amazing singers that auditioned.

Now, Kourtney will be here tomorrow afternoon at 5:00 p.m. to talk her about what she thought of the weekend and what's next for her!

