Police investigating death of jogger hit by truck in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (AP) - Police in Moore say they are investigating after a 29-year-old man was killed while jogging in the Oklahoma City suburb.

Authorities said Robert Andrew Griffioen was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis says Griffioen was jogging north when a truck heading east struck him. Police say he was taken to an area hospital and later was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Lewis tells The Norman Transcript that the department is still looking into the death and that the driver isn't being held in police custody.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

