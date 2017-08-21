City of Lawton pumps water from Lake Ellsworth into Lake Lawtonka

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- After many days of rain, The City of Lawton is pumping water from Lake Ellsworth to Lawtonka to preserve the water.

As a part of city water resource management, Ellsworth was 1,233 feet above sea level, and instead of opening 3 gates to release the water, the city is pumping it to Lawtonka.

The City will continue to pump until it reaches 1,340.5 feet above sea level, which according to the City will likely be tomorrow.

