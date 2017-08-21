Darnell McDaniel is no longer a person of interest in the Deloney murder

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A man questioned in a high-profile murder case out of Comanche County-- is no longer listed as a person of interest. Darnell McDaniel was being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

The sheriff's office tells us he was being questioned about the death of Ci-Lina Deloney -- whose body was found on Paint road earlier this year. But this afternoon, the sheriff's office told 7News McDaniel is no longer listed as a person of interest. And when we checked the detention center's website, he is not registered in their system.

The Sheriff's Office tells us they are still investigating and looking for the person responsible.

