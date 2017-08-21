Darnell McDaniel is no longer a person of interest in the Deloney murder

Students at MacArthur Middle School held their own solar eclipse watch party today and they even got some insight from a NASA intern. Students and teachers said this was one of the coolest event they ever experienced.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.
