Trailer comes unhitched and hits Midtown Animal Hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A scare for workers at the Midtown Animal Hospital after a trailer came crashing through the building this afternoon.

Lawton Police say a driver was hauling the trailer down 11th Street. Somewhere around Summit the trailer became unhitched and rolled into the building.

The crash caused a scramble in the reception area, but luckily no one was hurt.

The driver was cited for unsafe towing and a suspended license. No word on how much it'll cost to repair the damaged building.

