Library throws solar eclipse watch party

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -All across the area, eyes turned to the sky for the rare astronomical event. The Lawton Public Library also got in on the excitement. They held a solar eclipse watch party.

Millions of people across the Country put on solar viewing glasses to see the solar eclipse, but some here in Lawton it was about learning and experiencing this historical event with friends and family.



7 year old Gabby Kellar didn't know what an eclipse was...until now.



"It's just really cool because I've never seen an eclipse before," said Kellar.



She described it as beautiful and the coolest thing she's ever seen.



"It looks like a crescent and it's kind of like turning around and you can see the sun around it. It looks like the shadow of the sun around it," said Kellar.



Many were left amazed and speechless as they watched the sun get covered by the moon.



Priscilla Hawking got creative with her first solar eclipse viewing today, through a cereal box she made.



"You put a white piece of paper in the bottom," said Hawking. "You look through the foil. Line the hole up with the sun and you'll see the suns shadow in the bottom of the box and it works."



She says she wouldn't have missed this once in a lifetime experience for the world.



"It's a historic event and I may not see another one," said Hawking. "I think it's been awesome. Just watching it gradually disappear."



She believes the solar eclipse is like God's artwork being displayed in the sky.



"I'm a religious person and I think it shows the awesomeness of our God and the wonderful things that he can do," said Hawking.

According to NASA, the next annual solar eclipse that can be seen in the US will be on October 23rd, 2023. But, the next total solar eclipse will be April 8th, 2024 and that will be visible from Texas to Maine.

