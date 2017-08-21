Area foster and adoptive parents undergo intensive training

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- It was a day of intense training for foster and adoptive parents in the area. Today, they attended a state conference aimed at teaching them how to better handle children in the home.

There are currently hundreds of children in DHS custody. Many have dealt with trauma or some form of abuse.

One foster parent who attended today's workshop says it's important to learn how to deal with those situations. She says the goal is to show them what's healthy in the world because they've already seen what's not.

"These kids need a place to be safe, they need a place to feel consistent, boundaries to be put in place for them that maybe they never experienced before,” explained Madonna Kenny.

Today's workshop was hosted by The Foster Care and Adoptive Association of Oklahoma. They're holding workshops every day this week in different cities.

If you're interested in being a foster or adoptive parent, just call your local DHS office or log onto OKDHS.ORG. You can also reach out to a local foster or adoption agency.

