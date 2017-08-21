Additional testing at the Lawton Police Dept reveals no new envi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Additional testing at the Lawton Police Dept reveals no new environmental hazards

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to the Oklahoma Natural Environmentalist Specialists, additional testing in the Lawton Police Department revealed no new environmental hazards.

Remediation efforts for other impacted areas are already underway.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly