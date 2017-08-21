MacArthur Middle School students learn through solar eclipse watch party

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students at MacArthur Middle School held their own solar eclipse watch party today and they even got some insight from a NASA intern.

Students and teachers said this was one of the coolest event they ever experienced. On top of seeing the eclipse, the students also learned about how the eclipse can damage your eyes, and when the next eclipse will happen.

"Oh my gosh, its so cool, and its orange, its so orange," said Barnhart.

For about an hour students at MacArthur Middle School sat with their eyes glued to the sky. 8th grade student Diamonique Barnhart described the experience as mind blowing.

"Its been so weird because I never seen the sun so red. Its like an orange red so it looks like the moon but its the sun because of the solar eclipse is blocking it.I'm just like oh my gosh what the heck," said Barnhart.

While the students were viewing the eclipse, they were also learning about it from Cameron University student and NASA intern Patrick Perez.



"It was lots of fund getting to interact with all the students," said Perez.

Perez donated nearly 300 pairs of viewing glasses to the students, and answered all their questions.

"Well aside from them asking how they can take a picture, they just wanted to know how it all works. Like what happens, why does the eclipse even happen, and how often can they see it," said Perez.

8th grade student Billie Tuttle has a passion for STEM and said it was an educational experience.



"I'm only 14, so it was really cool. I like science its really fun, you learn new stuff," said Tuttle.

Perez said he fell in love with science at an early age and today was an opportunity to share his passion.

"Its monumentally important for kids at the very least to have an appreciation of science," said Perez.

7th grade students got to view the eclipse in the classroom. Some even got the chance to build shadow boxes out of cardboard and view the eclipse.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.