Scam targeting elderly in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is warning residents about a scam that’s happening in Lawton neighborhoods.

Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said two people are driving around town posing as City of Lawton employees and telling residents they have a violation. He said the scammers are telling people their grass is too high and if it's not mowed by the end of the day they'll be fined.

Jenkins said they then ask if the resident wants the scammer to mow their lawn for a varying fee. In some cases, the scammers take the money and don't even mow the lawn.

The scammers are targeting the elderly, Jenkins said.

"They know that they're more likely to believe what's going on because they don't want to get a fine,” Jenkins said. “They don't want to get in trouble so they're going to do what's necessary of what you tell them to take care of the problem."

He said this isn't the first time this scam has taken place in Lawton and said know what’s going on can keep this from happening to you.

"If they do come knock on your door, and you're aware of the scam, or you're aware that this is not a legitimate deal, they'll make up something and say hey I was just looking for this person," he said.

Jenkins spoke on what the city's protocol is.

"They will have an official document,” Jenkins said. “They will send you something in the mail, stating that this is what the violation is and this is what you need to do to take care of it this is the punishment that will take place so normally that's how they'll go about it. They can knock on your door even then but they'll have credentials to prove they are a City of Lawton Employee."

Jenkins said to contact the City of Lawton and the police department if you have a scammer posing as an employee come to your house. He adds that getting a description and their tag number will help them.

If you've already fallen for this scam call the police and report it.

