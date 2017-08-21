Scam targeting elderly in Lawton

The Lawton Police Department is warning residents about a scam that’s happening in Lawton neighborhoods.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
