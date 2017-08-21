Power outages after pole fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Residents in northwest Lawton were left without power after a power pole on 67th and Quanah Parker Trailway caught on fire.

Officials say a part inside the pole was old and sparked, catching on fire, cutting off power to countless homes.

Crews were sent out to replace the part within the hour and power is back on in that area.

PSO estimates almost 5-thousand customers were affected by the outages.

