Update on LPD mold situation

Authorities blocked off a street and are investigating the cause of a sinkhole collapse that led to a man driving into the hole.
Changes to the Lawton landfill and how you dump your trash could be coming soon.
The City of Lawton has released new information on the mold situation at the police department.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Residents in northwest Lawton were left without power after a power pole on 67th and Quanah Parker Trailway caught on fire.
The Lawton Police Department is warning residents about a scam that’s happening in Lawton neighborhoods.