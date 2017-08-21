Update on LPD mold situation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton has released new information on the mold situation at the police department.



In a statement, city officials said additional testing was done on the first floor of the building and turned up zero environmental hazards.



The latest spore trap analysis was at normal levels in nine first floor offices, showing the levels better than the air outside.



Penicillium levels were low, and no black mold was found.



Meanwhile, the asbestos and mold treatments in the most affected areas are complete. Contractors are now carrying out the recommended cleaning steps, and the city is considering reaching out to more contractors to clean the air ducts.

