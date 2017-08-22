Altus Police search for suspect in Sunday night fatal shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus Police search for suspect in Sunday night fatal shooting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Marielle Trey Smith, 24. A warrant for 2nd-degree murder has been issued for Smith’s arrest.

Altus police officers believe that Smith is involved in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jared Allen Holmes in the 400 block of North Julian.

Investigators found evidence that the shooting took place at an Altus residence on Sunday night around 9:00 p.m. Area residents reported hearing gunfire. Police are continuing to search for a motive in the shooting.

Marielle Trey Smith is described as a black male, 5 ft. 6 in tall, weighing approx. 200 lbs. Smith has numerous tattoo’s on both arms, chest, back along with a tattoo the left side of his neck. Smith may be driving a 2007 White Dodge Charger with OK tag # DNT-166 or the victims 2002 Black Chev Tahoe with OK tag # 900 LUK.

If you see Marielle Trey Smith, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or the Altus Police Department at 580 482-4121.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • YOU’RE INVITED: Ribbon Cutting for The Sadler Family Turtle Town

    YOU’RE INVITED: Ribbon Cutting for The Sadler Family Turtle Town

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:02:17 GMT

    The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is officially opening of its newest exhibit, the Sadler Family Turtle Town, this Saturday, August 26th. Turtle Town is home to a variety of native Oklahoma turtles. Guests can feed the turtles using a bamboo “fishing” pole! This is one of many new exhibits set to open late summer and early fall at the Medicine Park Aquarium. 

    The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is officially opening of its newest exhibit, the Sadler Family Turtle Town, this Saturday, August 26th. Turtle Town is home to a variety of native Oklahoma turtles. Guests can feed the turtles using a bamboo “fishing” pole! This is one of many new exhibits set to open late summer and early fall at the Medicine Park Aquarium. 

  • Mentally ill man accused of attempted bombing to appear in federal court today

    Mentally ill man accused of attempted bombing to appear in federal court today

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:00:36 GMT

    Today, the man accused of planning to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City will appear in federal court. This, after Jerry Varnell's attorney filed a motion seeking a mental exam. His attorney says Varnell was previously declared incompetent and has schizophrenia. His preliminary hearing today is set for 2:00 in the afternoon in Oklahoma City. Varnell was arrested after an 8-month long FBI investigation when an agent helped him assemble fake explosives. 

    Today, the man accused of planning to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City will appear in federal court. This, after Jerry Varnell's attorney filed a motion seeking a mental exam. His attorney says Varnell was previously declared incompetent and has schizophrenia. His preliminary hearing today is set for 2:00 in the afternoon in Oklahoma City. Varnell was arrested after an 8-month long FBI investigation when an agent helped him assemble fake explosives. 

  • ATTENTION: Don’t miss the Miss Black CU information meeting tonight

    ATTENTION: Don’t miss the Miss Black CU information meeting tonight

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:59:42 GMT
    Source: Cameron University Spirit TeamSource: Cameron University Spirit Team

    Tonight, there will be an informative meeting held at Cameron University concerning the upcoming 39th annual Dr. Valree Wynn Miss Black CU scholarship pageant. This meeting is open to any and everyone who is interested in competing or being a part of the process. If you are interested in entering the pageant or sponsoring this great event, you are encouraged to attend. 

    Tonight, there will be an informative meeting held at Cameron University concerning the upcoming 39th annual Dr. Valree Wynn Miss Black CU scholarship pageant. This meeting is open to any and everyone who is interested in competing or being a part of the process. If you are interested in entering the pageant or sponsoring this great event, you are encouraged to attend. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly