Altus Police search for suspect in Sunday night fatal shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Marielle Trey Smith, 24. A warrant for 2nd-degree murder has been issued for Smith’s arrest.

Altus police officers believe that Smith is involved in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jared Allen Holmes in the 400 block of North Julian.

Investigators found evidence that the shooting took place at an Altus residence on Sunday night around 9:00 p.m. Area residents reported hearing gunfire. Police are continuing to search for a motive in the shooting.

Marielle Trey Smith is described as a black male, 5 ft. 6 in tall, weighing approx. 200 lbs. Smith has numerous tattoo’s on both arms, chest, back along with a tattoo the left side of his neck. Smith may be driving a 2007 White Dodge Charger with OK tag # DNT-166 or the victims 2002 Black Chev Tahoe with OK tag # 900 LUK.

If you see Marielle Trey Smith, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency or the Altus Police Department at 580 482-4121.

