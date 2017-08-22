SEISMOLOGISTS: Expect a 5.0 quake in Oklahoma

OK (KSWO)- Some seismologists say Oklahoma could see a 5.0 magnitude earthquake sometime this year.

A publication in the journal Science Advances says there is an 80 percent chance of such a quake hitting the state this year. That goes against an earlier study from Stanford this year, which said there was only a 37-percent chance.

The latest publication includes seismologists from the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

"Eighty percent seems high to me but that's a gut feeling not a scientific conclusion,” said Jeremy Boak with the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

He added that the number of smaller earthquakes this year has been half of what they were last year, but the state does have faults capable of producing larger quakes.

