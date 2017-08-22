SEISMOLOGISTS: Expect a 5.0 quake in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SEISMOLOGISTS: Expect a 5.0 quake in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source KSWO Source KSWO

OK (KSWO)- Some seismologists say Oklahoma could see a 5.0 magnitude earthquake sometime this year.

A publication in the journal Science Advances says there is an 80 percent chance of such a quake hitting the state this year. That goes against an earlier study from Stanford this year, which said there was only a 37-percent chance.

The latest publication includes seismologists from the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

"Eighty percent seems high to me but that's a gut feeling not a scientific conclusion,” said Jeremy Boak with the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

He added that the number of smaller earthquakes this year has been half of what they were last year, but the state does have faults capable of producing larger quakes.

  • YOU’RE INVITED: Ribbon Cutting for The Sadler Family Turtle Town

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:02:17 GMT

    The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is officially opening of its newest exhibit, the Sadler Family Turtle Town, this Saturday, August 26th. Turtle Town is home to a variety of native Oklahoma turtles. Guests can feed the turtles using a bamboo “fishing” pole! This is one of many new exhibits set to open late summer and early fall at the Medicine Park Aquarium. 

  • Mentally ill man accused of attempted bombing to appear in federal court today

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:00:36 GMT

    Today, the man accused of planning to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City will appear in federal court. This, after Jerry Varnell's attorney filed a motion seeking a mental exam. His attorney says Varnell was previously declared incompetent and has schizophrenia. His preliminary hearing today is set for 2:00 in the afternoon in Oklahoma City. Varnell was arrested after an 8-month long FBI investigation when an agent helped him assemble fake explosives. 

  • ATTENTION: Don’t miss the Miss Black CU information meeting tonight

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:59:42 GMT
    Tonight, there will be an informative meeting held at Cameron University concerning the upcoming 39th annual Dr. Valree Wynn Miss Black CU scholarship pageant. This meeting is open to any and everyone who is interested in competing or being a part of the process. If you are interested in entering the pageant or sponsoring this great event, you are encouraged to attend. 

