SEISMOLOGISTS: Expect a 5.0 quake in Oklahoma

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is officially opening of its newest exhibit, the Sadler Family Turtle Town, this Saturday, August 26th. Turtle Town is home to a variety of native Oklahoma turtles. Guests can feed the turtles using a bamboo “fishing” pole! This is one of many new exhibits set to open late summer and early fall at the Medicine Park Aquarium.
Today, the man accused of planning to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City will appear in federal court. This, after Jerry Varnell's attorney filed a motion seeking a mental exam. His attorney says Varnell was previously declared incompetent and has schizophrenia. His preliminary hearing today is set for 2:00 in the afternoon in Oklahoma City. Varnell was arrested after an 8-month long FBI investigation when an agent helped him assemble fake explosives.
Tonight, there will be an informative meeting held at Cameron University concerning the upcoming 39th annual Dr. Valree Wynn Miss Black CU scholarship pageant. This meeting is open to any and everyone who is interested in competing or being a part of the process. If you are interested in entering the pageant or sponsoring this great event, you are encouraged to attend.
The Oklahoma City Public Schools District is going forward with plans to file a lawsuit against the state legislature over funding to education. The school board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution at last night's board meeting. District officials say they believe lawmakers can provide more funding to education during a special session.
Pawhuska Public Schools remain closed today due to concerns about methane leaking from a geothermal well at the school softball field. A 30-day State of Emergency was issued by the governor to allow for state assistance. Last night, tensions ran high at a town hall meeting was held to talk about the plan for dealing with the leaking well.
