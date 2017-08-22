Methane leak causes Pawhuska Public Schools to cancel classes

PAWHUSKA, OK (KSWO)- Pawhuska Public Schools remain closed today due to concerns about methane leaking from a geothermal well at the school softball field.

A 30-day State of Emergency was issued by the governor to allow for state assistance.

Last night, tensions ran high at a town hall meeting was held to talk about the plan for dealing with the leaking well.

"I don't want my kids having learning issues or health issues because they don't want to address it because it might cost too much… Are our kids at risk for there being- if there is an explosion?” said concerned parent Kathy Castro.



"The plan is to plug the well in the softball field and to put in the ventilation system at the high school,” said Pawhuska Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufelt.



The EPA is continuing to monitor for when it will be safe to resume school.

