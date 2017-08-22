OKCPS will sue the State of Oklahoma for education funding

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma City Public Schools District is going forward with plans to file a lawsuit against the state legislature over funding to education.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution at last night's board meeting. District officials say they believe lawmakers can provide more funding to education during a special session.

The OKC Public Schools' Board of Education Chairperson issued a statement following the approval, saying, quote:

"With this resolution, the OKCPS Board of Education is prepared to pursue legal action if that is what it takes to provide a quality education to the students of this district.



The Oklahoma legislature must fulfill its moral and constitutional obligation to establish stable sources of revenue to provide our students with the teachers, textbooks, and educational opportunities they are guaranteed by our state constitution."

