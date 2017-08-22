ATTENTION: Don’t miss the Miss Black CU information meeting tonight

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tonight, there will be an informative meeting held at Cameron University concerning the upcoming 39th annual Dr. Valree Wynn Miss Black CU scholarship pageant.

This meeting is open to any and everyone who is interested in competing or being a part of the process. If you are interested in entering the pageant or sponsoring this great event, you are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 9:45 p.m. August 22nd in the Buddy Green Room of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

For more information, contact Ja'lyn Yarbrough at (405) 933-5122.

