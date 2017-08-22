Mentally ill man accused of attempted bombing to appear in federal court today

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Today, the man accused of planning to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City will appear in federal court.

This, after Jerry Varnell's attorney filed a motion seeking a mental exam. His attorney says Varnell was previously declared incompetent and has schizophrenia.

His preliminary hearing today is set for 2:00 in the afternoon in Oklahoma City.

Varnell was arrested after an 8-month long FBI investigation when an agent helped him assemble fake explosives. Authorities said Varnell told them he was quote, "out for blood" and opposed the government.

