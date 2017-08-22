YOU’RE INVITED: Ribbon Cutting for The Sadler Family Turtle Town

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is officially opening of its newest exhibit, the Sadler Family Turtle Town, this Saturday, August 26th.

Turtle Town is home to a variety of native Oklahoma turtles. Guests can feed the turtles using a bamboo “fishing” pole!

This is one of many new exhibits set to open late summer and early fall at the Medicine Park Aquarium.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.