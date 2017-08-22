CAUTION: Escaped inmates from Fairview are believed to be armed

FAIRVIEW, OK (KSWO)- Two inmates are on the run after stealing a prison transport van in Fairview, Oklahoma. It happened just before 3:30 this morning about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Police say Andrew Foy and Darran Walp overpowered two transport officers and took off in the van. That van was later found in Ringwood and inside, deputies found a police belt with an empty holster so they believe the inmates may be armed.

Foy is a 32-year-old white man about 6 feet tall weighing about 210 pounds. Walp is a 37-year-old white man with a medium build.

You're asked to call the Major County Sheriff's office at 580-227-4471 if you have any tips on the criminals.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.