Man convicted of 1996 OU ballerina murder will not go back to court

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The 39-year-old man sentenced to death in the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma ballerina will not go back to court.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied a request for a new hearing for Anthony Sanchez. He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Juli Busken.

Busken was abducted on December 20, 1996. Her body was found that evening in southeast Oklahoma City. She had been raped and shot.

Sanchez's attorney says he's disappointed by the court's decision.

