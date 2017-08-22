‘Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival’ is Sept 8th and 9th

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The 11th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival will be held Sept. 8th and 9th at 10th and Main Street under the Crapemyrtle Capital of Oklahoma mural in downtown Duncan.

The Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is only $10 per participant and features exclusively Oklahoma wineries. Each festival participant will receive a commemorative wine glass for tastings.

Friday evening’s events feature an Italian style dinner under the stars and wine tasting beginning at 6:00 p.m. There will be live entertainment 10:00 p.m. Tickets for Friday evening’s dinner are available for purchase at Main Street Duncan office for $30 or on Eventbrite.com. Tickets are required for dinner.

Saturday will begin at 11:00 a.m. with wine tastings, food and wine pairings, and workshops among other events and will conclude that evening at 7:00 p.m.

This year local stores are offering workshops like ‘How-to Buy Wine’ without having sampled the particular variety, ‘Pairing Wine with Favorite Desserts’ workshop, and “How-to Cook with Wine.’

To learn more about Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696.

