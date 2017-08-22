‘Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival’ is Sept 8th and 9th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

‘Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival’ is Sept 8th and 9th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The 11th annual Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival will be held Sept. 8th and 9th at 10th and Main Street under the Crapemyrtle Capital of Oklahoma mural in downtown Duncan.

The Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival is only $10 per participant and features exclusively Oklahoma wineries. Each festival participant will receive a commemorative wine glass for tastings.

Friday evening’s events feature an Italian style dinner under the stars and wine tasting beginning at 6:00 p.m. There will be live entertainment 10:00 p.m. Tickets for Friday evening’s dinner are available for purchase at Main Street Duncan office for $30 or on Eventbrite.com. Tickets are required for dinner.

 Saturday will begin at 11:00 a.m. with wine tastings, food and wine pairings, and workshops among other events and will conclude that evening at 7:00 p.m.

This year local stores are offering workshops like ‘How-to Buy Wine’ without having sampled the particular variety, ‘Pairing Wine with Favorite Desserts’ workshop, and “How-to Cook with Wine.’

To learn more about Wine’n on the Chisholm Trail Festival, contact the Main Street Duncan office at 580-252-8696.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: U.S. Cellular launches national search for Most Valuable Coach

    CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: U.S. Cellular launches national search for Most Valuable Coach

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:57:48 GMT
    Source RNNSource RNN

    Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando. 

    Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando. 

  • Navy orders 7th Fleet review amid search for 10 from McCain

    Navy orders 7th Fleet review amid search for 10 from McCain

    Monday, August 21 2017 2:41 AM EDT2017-08-21 06:41:19 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:47:19 GMT

    American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.

    American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.

  • Past health chiefs: insurance market stability is the goal

    Past health chiefs: insurance market stability is the goal

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-21 07:41:31 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:37:29 GMT

    Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

    Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly