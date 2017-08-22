Check out what new food will be available at the 2017 Oklahoma S - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Check out what new food will be available at the 2017 Oklahoma State Fair!

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Fair is less than a month away and they have just released of new, fun, and unique fair food that will be available this year!

In additional to the normal fan favorites Oklahomans look forward to every year, this year the fair will feature unicorn crepes, red beans & rice on a stick, Twinkie bacon cheese sliders, and a cave man turkey leg!

Check out a full list of cuisines below.

And, don’t forget to enter the KSWO 7News State Fair giveaway. Two lucky Winners will receive: 4 adult outside gate admission tickets ($10 each), 1 parking pass ($5), 4 Disney on Ice presents Follow you Heart Tickets for September 16, at 7:30pm ($20 each), 4 carnival armbands ($40 each), 4 T-Shirts ($15 each), and 1 OSF Swag Bag ($25).

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: U.S. Cellular launches national search for Most Valuable Coach

    CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: U.S. Cellular launches national search for Most Valuable Coach

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:57:48 GMT
    Source RNNSource RNN

    Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando. 

    Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando. 

  • Navy orders 7th Fleet review amid search for 10 from McCain

    Navy orders 7th Fleet review amid search for 10 from McCain

    Monday, August 21 2017 2:41 AM EDT2017-08-21 06:41:19 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:47:19 GMT

    American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.

    American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.

  • Past health chiefs: insurance market stability is the goal

    Past health chiefs: insurance market stability is the goal

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-08-21 07:41:31 GMT
    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-22 20:37:29 GMT

    Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

    Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly