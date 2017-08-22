Check out what new food will be available at the 2017 Oklahoma State Fair!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Fair is less than a month away and they have just released of new, fun, and unique fair food that will be available this year!

In additional to the normal fan favorites Oklahomans look forward to every year, this year the fair will feature unicorn crepes, red beans & rice on a stick, Twinkie bacon cheese sliders, and a cave man turkey leg!

Check out a full list of cuisines below.

And, don’t forget to enter the KSWO 7News State Fair giveaway. Two lucky Winners will receive: 4 adult outside gate admission tickets ($10 each), 1 parking pass ($5), 4 Disney on Ice presents Follow you Heart Tickets for September 16, at 7:30pm ($20 each), 4 carnival armbands ($40 each), 4 T-Shirts ($15 each), and 1 OSF Swag Bag ($25).

