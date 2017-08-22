Survey shows more than 530 teacher vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A new survey shows Oklahoma schools are beginning a new year with more than 530 teacher vacancies and more than two-thirds of the state's superintendents saying the teacher shortage is worse than last year.

About 75 percent of Oklahoma's school districts responded to the survey that was released on Tuesday by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

In addition to the 536 teaching vacancies, the report noted an additional 480 teaching positions have been eliminated. And about 1,400 emergency certificates are expected to be issued for the upcoming year for teachers teaching outside their area of expertise.

The survey also indicates more than half of the districts plan to increase class sizes.

Oklahoma teachers haven't had a raise in 10 years and are among the lowest paid in the nation.

