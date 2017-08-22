LICENSE TO EDUCATION: Kids sharpen your pencils and prep your paintbrushes for an art contest

OK (KSWO)- State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister invites all Oklahoma students in Pre-K through 12th-grade to help design the new Oklahoma Education License Plate.

Any student may submit one piece of original, eye-catching artwork that celebrates education. The winner’s art featured on the Educate Plate will aid in teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

A panel of judges will select finalists based on originality and creativity, the depiction of the theme promoting education, and quality of the artwork. Winning artwork will be chosen by a public online vote.

For rules and guidelines or to submit your artwork, visit http://sde.ok.gov/sde/licensetoeducate.

