LICENSE TO EDUCATION: Kids sharpen your pencils and prep your paintbrushes for an art contest

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister invites all Oklahoma students in Pre-K through 12th-grade to help design the new Oklahoma Education License Plate.

Any student may submit one piece of original, eye-catching artwork that celebrates education. The winner’s art featured on the Educate Plate will aid in teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

A panel of judges will select finalists based on originality and creativity, the depiction of the theme promoting education, and quality of the artwork. Winning artwork will be chosen by a public online vote.

For rules and guidelines or to submit your artwork, visit http://sde.ok.gov/sde/licensetoeducate.

    Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando. 

    American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.

    Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

