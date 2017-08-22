LICENSE TO EDUCATION: Kids sharpen your pencils and prep your paintbrushes for an art contest

Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities. Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach. The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando.
American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
