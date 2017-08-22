DNA issues raised amid secret hearings in ex-cop rape case

American, Singaporean and Malaysian armed forces are searching for 10 U.S. sailors missing after an early-morning collision between a Navy destroyer and a tanker.
Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.
Signs point in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment in Afghanistan.
The case of an ex-Oklahoma City police officer convicted of raping women while on duty focused the public's attention on the problem of sexual misconduct on the force. But his appeal raising questions about DNA...
