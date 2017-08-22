CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: U.S. Cellular launches national search for Most Valuable Coach

OK (KSWO) – Nominations are open for the U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program. The program aims at honoring high school coaches who lead by example, strengthen their teams and give back to their communities.

Visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate your favorite current high school coach.

The winning coach will receive a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of their choosing or their high school athletic department and a trip to Orlando.

