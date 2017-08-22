Lawton City Council will vote on funding for the I-44 pedestrian bridge tonight

This photo is from an accident involving a pedestrian on I-44 in March of 2015.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tonight at Lawton City Council, funding for the $1.3 million Gore I-44 pedestrian bridge is up for a vote.

The bridge was proposed after a number of people were crossing I-44 and getting hit and killed.

The city submitted plans for multiple projects to ODOT and ODOT granted matching fees for the pedestrian bridge.

Tonight, city council will vote on the $600,000 the city needs to match the funds from ODOT.

