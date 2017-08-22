Body found in Tillman County may be related to Altus homicide

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities believe they have found the victim of a homicide that occurred in Altus just outside of Frederick.

According to sources, a body was found 1 mile north and 1 mile west of Frederick in a ditch. Based on the description, investigators believe the body may be related to a recent crime out of Altus.

The Tillman County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to arrive on the scene. We have a 7News crew on the way. We will let you know more as this story develops.

