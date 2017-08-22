Eagle Scout donates K-9 air conditioning units to Altus and Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -What started out as just an Eagle Scout project turned into a heart felt way to give back to law enforcement and the community.

For Jacob Donahue's Eagle Scout project, he raised over $2,300 for two air conditioning units that will be installed into the K-9 vehicles. One unit was given to the Altus Police Department and one unit was given to Stephens County. This was an idea that came from his passion for animals and respect for law enforcement.

Even just for what we think may be a few minutes, leaving a dog in a hot car can kill them. Altus Eagle Scout, Jacob Donahue says he wants to prevent that from happening.

"I respect the law enforcement and I am a huge supporter of them," said Donahue.



And that's why he raised money for two cooling systems from Ace-K-9. It will show the temperature of the vehicle, send warnings and alerts right to the officers smart phone. That way, if something either goes wrong with the vehicle or it shuts off with the K-9 still in the car, the A/C unit will automatically come on and keep the K-9 cool.



"It makes me feel excited that I helped them with everything," said Donahue.



Stephens County Sheriff, Wayne McKinney says this donation means the world and hits close to his heart after losing one of his departments K-9's just last year. An officer left the K-9, Bak in his patrol unit and he died from heat exhaustion.



"It's something that we see way too much of, not only with dogs, you see it with humans a lot," said McKinney. "But, the dogs are a problem, and just during that time from I think there was a couple across the country."



Stephens County has three K-9 Units and with Donahue's donation, just one of them will have the A/C unit, but Sheriff McKinney hopes to get two more installed into the other units soon.



"It's an extremely large benefit for my department and the people of Stephens County," said McKinney. "These dogs are very strong purpose in law enforcement and do a tremendous job and like a lot of police officers they don't get the credit they should."



Donahue also hopes to inspire other scouts.



"It means that other people might think about this as a future project in their community," said Donahue.

Donahue and his family are also huge supporters of the Gavin Buchanan Foundation. It's an organization named after a little boy who was murdered in California that spent a lot of his life raising money for K-9 bullet proof vests that are donated to departments across the country. If you would like to make a donation, you can go to Gavin-Memorial-Foundation-dot-com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.