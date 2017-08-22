Body found in Tillman County

President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona.
ESPN moves broadcaster Robert Lee off Virginia's season opener because of recent violence in Charlottesville sparked by decision to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.
Law enforcement officials were on the scene where a body was found in Tillman County.
The Lawton City Council voted unanimously to fund the pedestrian bridge over I-44 on Gore Boulevard on Tuesday night’s meeting.
