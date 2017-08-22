Body found in Tillman County

TILLMAN CO., OK (KSWO) - Law enforcement officials were on the scene where a body was found in Tillman County.

The Tillman County's Sheriff says farm hands found the body in Suttle Creek around 4:40 Tuesday afternoon.

After being on the scene for four hours, investigators recovered the man's body from the creek.



The body has not been positively identified yet, and the medical examiner will determine that along with a cause of death.



Officials said they're also waiting to release the gender of the person due to the investigation.



The Altus police department is leading the investigation, but multiple agencies are also involved, including the Tillman County Sheriff's Department, Frederick Police and Fire Departments, and the OSBI.

