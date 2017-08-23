Lawton private school canceled due to water main break - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Private school in Lawton canceled due to water loss

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - School officials say the Lawton Academy of Arts & Sciences will be closed today, August 23rd, because of a lack of running water.
There have been reports of a water main break on 72nd and Taylor in northwest Lawton.
It's unclear how many residents have been affected as a result of the break or how long water will be off.
