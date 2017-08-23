Food vendors revealed for 2017 Oklahoma State Fair

A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.

Three former U.S. health secretaries of both parties say President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress should make stabilizing health insurance marketplaces their immediate goal.

U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

A Republican Senate aide says the Senate health committee is scheduling two hearings early next month on how the nation's individual health insurance marketplaces can be stabilized.