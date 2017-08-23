Food vendors revealed for 2017 Oklahoma State Fair - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Food vendors revealed for 2017 Oklahoma State Fair

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The list of food vendors for the upcoming Oklahoma State Fair has been released. Here's what you can look forward to September 14th-24th.

Powered by Frankly