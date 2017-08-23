VIRUS: Some City of Lawton services may be delayed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Due to a digital virus, the City of Lawton is asking that residents call all city departments prior to visiting as some services may be affected.

A virus has infected more than 500 computers in the City of Lawton network. Expect service and communication delays through Friday. New water accounts will not be able to set up until this afternoon in the Revenue Services office.

City of Lawton telephone numbers can be found at lawtonok.gov. The City of Lawton does not anticipate any effects on emergency services such as police and fire.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

