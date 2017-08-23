VIRUS: Some City of Lawton services may be delayed - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

VIRUS: Some City of Lawton services may be delayed

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Due to a digital virus, the City of Lawton is asking that residents call all city departments prior to visiting as some services may be affected.

A virus has infected more than 500 computers in the City of Lawton network. Expect service and communication delays through Friday. New water accounts will not be able to set up until this afternoon in the Revenue Services office.

City of Lawton telephone numbers can be found at lawtonok.gov. The City of Lawton does not anticipate any effects on emergency services such as police and fire.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump talks unity, but detours into angry words for media

    Trump talks unity, but detours into angry words for media

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-08-23 07:26:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-08-23 17:17:01 GMT

    President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.

    President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.

  • Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander after warship accidents

    Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander after warship accidents

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-08-23 05:06:06 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-08-23 17:16:43 GMT

    U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

    U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

  • Uncounted Kansas ballots fuel fears about Kobach's proposals

    Uncounted Kansas ballots fuel fears about Kobach's proposals

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-08-23 05:26:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-08-23 17:09:24 GMT

    A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...

    A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.

    •   
Powered by Frankly