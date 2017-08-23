Despite 480 eliminated teaching positions, OK is still 500 teach - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Despite 480 eliminated teaching positions, OK is still 500 teachers short

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- A new survey by the Oklahoma State Superintendent's Association shows there were still more than 500 teacher vacancies across the state at the beginning of August.

The annual survey also showed that 480 teaching positions were eliminated over the course of the last school year.

The executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association says this will have even more of an impact on what classes students can take.

"We know over the last five years schools have eliminated a significant number of positions. So, the fact that they continued to eliminate another 500 positions really tells the story of class sizes are going to grow," OSSBA Executive Director Shawn Hime.

Some educators say they hope teacher raises can be added in a potential special session. If a special legislative session is called, Governor Mary Fallin would have to put that item on the agenda for it to be voted on.

The survey of superintendents also found that 444 support positions were eliminated in the past year throughout the state.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

