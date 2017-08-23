Proposed bill could improve Oklahoma’s budget transparency

President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."
The body found in Tillman County on Tuesday has been identified as the man Altus Police believe was shot and killed inside a home on North Julian Sunday night. The body was found 1 mile north and 1.5 miles west of Frederick by Tillman County Law Enforcement. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will make a positive identification as well as determine the cause and manner of death. A car belonging to Marielle Trey Smith, 24, was found in Lawton on Tuesday.
