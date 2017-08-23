Father claims school abused and neglect disabled daughter because of their religion

PUTNAM CITY, OK (KSWO)- A man is suing Putnam City Schools saying he believes his family is being targeted because they worship the devil.

The plaintiff is a lead minister for a charter of a devil worshipping group, and he says that he, his wife and their three daughters have been targeted by school officials who used the Oklahoma Department of Human Services quote, "as a weapon of convenience."

In the lawsuit, the man claims one of his daughters, who is autistic and mute, was strip-searched by a school nurse repeatedly for several years. He says the abuse and neglect of his children by the district were because of his religion.

"They've neglected my children, they've harassed my children, they've abused my children and every time they've called DHS out to my house, and I complained to DHS, they told me there wasn't anything I can do,” said Adams Daniels.

The lawsuit seeks at least $300,000 in damages. The man says he did not sue DHS because they were quote, "doing their job" and were respectful when they came out.

